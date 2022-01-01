Go
4 Daughters Irish Pub

We are now offering Curbside pickup with our online menu. You can also call us at 541-779-4455. Thank you thinking of us.
For Delivery options please find us on DoorDash or GrubHub.

HAMBURGERS

126 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1550 reviews)

Popular Items

4 Daughter's Signature Burger$13.00
100% ground chuck beef burger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, and Cheddar cheese on a potato bun.
The Blarney Burger$14.75
A ground chuck burger patty, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a Potato Bun
Bacon Avocado Burger$14.00
100% ground chuck burger patty, avocado slices, thick-sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and Swiss cheese on a Potato bun.
Beer-Battered Cheesy Bites$11.00
Our Delicious Cheesy Bites are dipped in Beer-Batter, then Deep-fried until golden brown. Choose between Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, or a mix of both.
Served with Ranch dressing for dipping
BBLT$13.25
Six slices of our thick-cut crispy bacon piled up on toasted sourdough bread, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
* Gluten-free option available
Caesar Wrap$10.50
Romaine lettuce with Creamy Caesar Dressing & Parmesan cheese, wrapped in a grilled spinach tortilla.
Fish & Chips$16.50
Beer-battered Alaskan Ling Cod, Jumbo Shrimp, or a combination of both.
Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, and your choice of Sea Salt, Garlic-Parsley or Sweet Potato fries
Lobster & Shrimp Mac & Cheese$19.25
Our Lobster & Shrimp Mac has tender large pasta shells in a creamy decadent sharp white cheddar cheese sauce with chopped buttery lobster and grilled jumbo shrimp.
2 Towns Pacific Pineapple Cider 16oz Draft$7.00
"Frickles" Fried Pickles$8.50
Beer battered, Deep-fried Dill Pickle chips served with Ranch and whole grain mustard for dipping.
*Our Beer Batter is Gluten- Free.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

126 W Main St

Medford OR

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
