Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House
Welcome to the Home of the Original Patient Pour. We Complete the Craft.
143 S Higley Rd Ste C-101
Popular Items
Location
143 S Higley Rd Ste C-101
Gilbert AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Chimichurri Argentine Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Chunk Cookies
Come in and enjoy!
Sushi Ave
Come in and enjoy!
Clever Koi
Clever Koi is an Asian-inspired kitchen & craft cocktail bar with locations in Central Phoenix and Downtown Gilbert.