40 North Pizza
Casual neighborhood pizza joint specializing in Neapolitan style pizzas and other casual eats.
900 W. 10th St.
Popular Items
Location
900 W. 10th St.
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Qi Austin Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!
Hestia and Kalimotxo!
We celebrate the spirit of the Basque’s social bar culture with amazing food, curated Spanish wine list, craft cocktails and flowing porrones. Enjoy our beautiful patio that overlooks Shoal Creek. Our team’s hospitality provides the comfort of a local neighborhood bar in a space that invites to have a night out on the town.
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
Fixe Restaurant
Simply Southern