Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club

400 East Stadium Boulevard

CAESAR SALAD (nf)
romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, garlic croutons,
shaved parmesan cheese
PRIME RIB TIPS (nf)$14.00
bordelaise sauce, fried shallots, toasted focaccia
TURKEY REUBEN (nf)$14.00
sliced turkey, swiss cheese, 1000 island, coleslaw, marbled rye, pickle spear, house made chips (substitute other sides for additional charge)
CORNED BEEF RUEBEN (nf)$15.00
wigleys corned beef, marbled rye, 1000 island, swiss cheese, brinery sauerkraut, pickle spear, house made chips (substitute other sides for additional charge)
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE (gf, nf)$6.00
dense chocolate cake, berries
PECAN CRUSTED SALMON (gf, df)$27.00
pecan & maple crusted salmon, fried brussels sprouts, sautéed kale, (no substitutions)
SLOW COOKED RIBS (gf, nf)$24.00
slow cooked pork ribs, half or full slab, coleslaw,
choice of one side item
WHITEFISH (gf, nf)$24.00
pan seared whitefish, sundried tomato-wine sauce, choice of two side items
CLASSIC BURGER (nf)$13.00
half pound custom blend of beef, choice of cheese,
bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, red onion, le bus bun, pickle spear, house made chips (substitute other sides for additional charge)
CUP or BOWL GAZPACHO (gf, nf, df)
tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, onion, red wine vinegar, (grilled shrimp upon request - $2.00)
400 East Stadium Boulevard

Ann Arbor MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
No reviews yet

