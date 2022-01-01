Go
Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Welcome to Brewers at 4001 Yancey! Enjoy a Safe, Clean and Friendly space for Amazing Craft Beers and Ciders with Award Winning Food!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4001 A Yancey Road • $$

Avg 4.7 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Unsweet Tea$2.00
Smoked Pulled Chicken Cobb$14.00
Mixed Greens, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Pickled Eggs, Diced Tomatoes with Bacon Balsamic Viniagrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4001 A Yancey Road

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

