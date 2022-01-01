Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Protagonist Beer - LoSo

Sip on Protagonist beer straight from the source at our flagship 15-barrel brewery. Watch our pizza chefs toss dough into 28” pies. With over 20,000 sq ft, there’s plenty of room to spread out over three bars, a barrel room, mezzanine bourbon lounge and heated outdoor patio.

Not into beer or pizza? You’re crazy, but in luck. We have an extensive cocktail list, full bar and plenty of choices for wine drinkers. Our kitchen offers snacks, delicious salads, hot appetizers and a few treats to satisfy the sweet tooth.

