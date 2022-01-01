Go
Email unit279400dlb@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

400 Donald Lynch Blvd

Popular Items

ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
E TU BRUTE$7.29
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD$6.59
HOME FRIES
DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
CAFE LATTE
DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
20oz SMARTWATER$2.19
FRENCH FRIES
Location

Marlboro MA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
