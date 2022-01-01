Go
401 Tavern

401 Lafayette Rd

Popular Items

Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.91
Vermont cheddar, parmesan, cream cheese, warm flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Mac$13.91
Penne Pasta/House Cheese Blend Sauce/Buffalo Tenders/Crumbled Blue Cheese/Herbed-Ritz Cheese Cracker Crumbs/Scallions
New England Burger$15.91
ME Family Farm Beef/ VT Cheddar/NH Cured Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato/ Red Onion/MA Baked Brioche Bun
Baked Haddock$17.91
Local Haddock/Butter/White Wine/Lemon/Herbed-Ritz Cracker Crumbs/ Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable
401 Tenders (6)$10.91
Carrots/Celery
Chicken BLT Tacos$12.91
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Scallions, Flour Tortillas
Quesadilla$10.91
Cheedar Cheese/Bell Peppers/Red Onions/Roasted Red Peppers/Pickled Red Onion/Scallions
Thai Chicken Salad$17.91
Sesame-Coconut Crusted Chicken, Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Chow Mein Noodles, Bell Peppers, Pickled Red Onions, Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing
Baked Pretzel Sticks$8.91
Pub Mustard/Scallions/Pickled Red Onion
401 Wings (6)$10.91
Carrots/Celery
Location

401 Lafayette Rd

Hampton NH

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
