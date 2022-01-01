Go
405 Pub & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Avg 4.3 (819 reviews)

Popular Items

Parmasan Garlic$0.75
CHICKEN WINGS$9.99
Our fresh pub wings cooked to perfection. Served plain, “house dirty”, buffalo, chipotle, parmesan garlic, bourbon, sweet thai chili, cajun parm garlic, bbq, sweet heat and teriyaki
MOUNTAIN HIGH ONION RINGS$8.95
Hand cut and cooked to perfection, served with a spicy “boom boom” sauce 8.95 | half order 5.95
"House Dirty"$0.75
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.99
Fresh cut and breaded jumbo tenders served plain, “house dirty”, buffalo, chipotle, parmesan garlic, bourbon, sweet thai chili, cajun parm garlic, bbq, sweet heat and teriyaki
BAKED STUFFED HADDOCK– HOUSE FAVORITE!!$19.99
Fresh haddock with homemade shrimp, scallop, & lobster seafood stuffing, served with
choice of two sides
OUR FAMOUS STEAK TIPS$18.99
House marinated steak tips seared perfectly to your liking with choice of two sides
RODEO BURGER$13.99
Half pound fresh angus burger topped with an onion ring, cheddar cheese & bbq sauce
CHEESE PIZZA$9.99
BACON CHEDDAR BURGER$13.99
Half pound fresh angus burger with applewood bacon & sharp cheddar
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

Laconia NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
