407 BBQ

Just a funky little BBQ joint, and doing our thing.

BBQ

831 FM 407 • $$

Avg 4.7 (976 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato
Comes with Butter, Cheese, Sour Cream by default.
Mac & Cheese
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$9.50
Sliced Brisket
We will do our best to fill your request for "type of cut" based on meat at time of cutting.
Lean may include portion of Center
1 Meat$17.50
Dinner includes 1 Meat Selection and 2 sides. Substitute Baked Potato for 2 sides.
Approx 1/2lb meat
Sausage
Whole Brisket$23.00
$23lb Avg 7-9lb ea.
Not available for online ordering. Please call restaurant to order.
Grandma's Banana Pudding$4.00
Turkey Breast
2 Meat$20.50
Dinner includes 2 Meat Selections and 2 sides. Substitute Baked Potato for 2 sides.
Approx 3/4lb meat
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

831 FM 407

Argyle TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
