411 South Bar and Grill

Fort Lauderdale"s Premier Restaurant Destionation
Beachside Dining in a Tranquil Environment
Featuring Wings, Burgers, Fried Baskets, Artisan Flatbread Pizzas
Craft Beer, Wine on Tap, Cocktails & Frozen Drinks.
Serving Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$18.00
Charbroiled Eight ounce thick and juicy burger on a brioche bun, topped with white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, sliced pickles and our special sauce
Buttermilk Pancakes$15.00
Three pan griddled pancakes with maple syrup & butter, add bacon, ham, sausage or 2 eggs +3
Breakfast Special$15.00
Two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, toast & your choice of sliced bacon, ham or sausage links
Chicken Wings$19.00
Eight crispy fried naked wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo or BBQ sauce
Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich$21.00
Served on a brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, sliced pickles and tartar sauce on the side
Caesar Salad$15.00
Romain lettuce tossed with grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, Caesar dressing & garlic croutons
Add charbroiled chicken +5 - blackened mahi mahi +6 - grilled salmon +7 - grilled shrimp +8
Chicken Tenders & Chips$17.00
Jumbo fried chicken tenders with french fries & coleslaw
Side of honey mustard or BBQ sauce for dipping
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Grilled 6 ounce chicken breast on a brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, sliced pickles and our special sauce
Greek Salad$17.00
Feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, oregano & vinaigrette
Add charbroiled chicken +5 - blackened mahi mahi +6 - grilled salmon +7 - grilled shrimp +8
Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos$21.00
Three warmed soft flour tortillas filled with blackened mahi mahi, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro & lime wedge, includes a side of tortilla chips, guacamole & salsa
Location

411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
