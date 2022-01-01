Go
A map showing the location of 42 BBQ

42 BBQ

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3613 Shire Blvd #100

Richardson, TX 75082

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3613 Shire Blvd #100, Richardson TX 75082

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Rooster Town Wafflery

No reviews yet

Finally, something to crow about.
Breakfast and lunch 7 days a week, serving 7:30am-2:00pm.

Texas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Liberty Burger

No reviews yet

We are family-owned and Texas-grown, and that’s how we operate. We not only strive to reinvent the all-American concept of the hamburger, but we pledge to be a restaurant with high-quality food, social contribution, and environmental responsibility. We believe in doing things right: sourcing the freshest and highest quality product, finding local bakeries that use only American-grown ingredients, and ensuring that our meats come from responsible sources.

Zalat Pizza

No reviews yet

We are Pizza Zealots!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

42 BBQ

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston