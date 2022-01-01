Go
42nd St. Oyster Bar

A Southern Seafood Tradition Since 1931

508 West Jones Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Combination of 2$24.95
New England Clam Chowder$4.95
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes (2)$31.95
Remoulade
Salmon$24.95
Blackened or Grilled
Oysters$24.95
Shrimp & Crabmeat Fettucine$23.95
Poblano Pepper Cream, Red Peppers, Pepperjack Cheese
Flounder$19.95
Seafood Bisque$5.95
42nd St. Oysters$15.95
Spicy Butter, Bacon, Parmesan
Combination of 3$26.95
Location

508 West Jones Street

Raleigh NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

