43B Bistro + Bodega

Welcome to your neighborhood Italian Bistro + Wine Bodega!

152 Sunny Isles Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lasagna$25.00
classic or eggplant
Pizza Classica$18.00
mozzarella, tomato, basil
Pizza Calabrese$22.00
italian sausage, thick cut pepperoni red onions
Isla Morada Ale$5.00
43B Prime Burger$21.00
8oz prime rib meat, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion
Wedge Caesar$14.00
anchovy vinaigrette, parmesan,garlic breadcrumps
Crostinis$12.00
Butternut Squash Soup$10.00
Arugula & Prosciutto$14.00
balsamic vinaigrette, grapes, shaved parmesan
Board
Location

152 Sunny Isles Blvd

Sunny Isles Beach FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

