43B Bistro + Bodega

Lentrecote

Lentrecote Steak-Fries & Famous Sauce Bistro was born from the love me and my wife have always had for this type of food. Every time we would go on a trip we would try to find restaurants with this concept. Not having one around pushed me to start trying different recipes and every wedding anniversary I would make my wife a Lentrecote dinner and every year the sauce got better and better. About a year ago we started selling the sauce and the more we sold it, the more it became apparent that people wanted the restaurant. The rest is not a story its happening now. Our first location located in Sunny Isles Beach is now open!

