44 Stone Public House.

English-inspired gastropub in Columbia, MO serving up distinctive pub fare, craft brews, fine wines and an extensive whiskey selection.

3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H

Popular Items

Pork Belly Sandwich$14.00
Apple Cider-Molasses Brined & House Smoked Thick-Cut ‘Bacon’, Fresh Avocado, Butter Lettuce, Sriracha Aioli, Grilled Sourdough
44 Stone Burger$13.00
8 oz. Black Angus Beef Patty, Toasted Pretzel Bun, Irish Whiskey Steak Sauce, Mayo, Sharp Cheddar, Roasted Crimini Mushrooms, Baby Arugula
Pub Cheese Fritters$8.75
Buttermilk & Panko Breaded, Sharp Cheddar Cheese with Berkshire Bacon, Horseradish, Porter Beer Mustard
Vegetable Curry$12.50
Brussels Sprouts, Carrot, Cauliflower, Onion, Peas, Toasted Masala Spice Blend, Tomato, Coconut Milk, Yogurt, Basmati Rice, Grilled Flatbread
Fish & Chips$14.00
Wild Caught Atlantic Haddock, Light Batter, Hand Cut Fries with Smoked Sea Salt, Herbed Tartar Sauce
Welsh Rarebit$6.75
Pretzel Bread, Caramelized Onion, White Cheddar ' Boone County Brown' Ale Sauce
Seoul Disco Fries$13.00
Korean-Bulgogi Marinated Steak, Thick Seasoned Fries, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Slaw, Sriracha Aioli
Char-broiled Cheeseburger$13.00
8 oz. Black Angus Patty , Toasted Pretzel Bun, LTOP & Stone Sauce on the Side
Tandoori Chicken$9.50
Tandoori Seasoned Pulled Roasted Chicken, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Grilled Flatbread, Cucumber Yogurt Dressing
Deviled Eggs$5.50
Dill-Cured & House Smoked Salmon, Dijon, Chives, Pickled Vegetables
Location

Columbia MO

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

