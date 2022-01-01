Go
Toast

45 Surfside

45 Surfside Bakery and café is a bustling spot for year-round locals and seasonal tourists. We serve breakfast, lunch and smoothies...with a smile! Come visit us!

45 Surfside Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BLT$11.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough
Honey Mustard Wrap$12.95
Crispy chicken, bacon, romaine with our house honey mustard sauce
English Muffin Sandwich$7.95
sausage, scrambled egg and American cheese on a toasted English muffin
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.95
Crispy chicken, bacon and romaine with our house ranch dressing
Burrito$8.95
House chorizo, scrambled egg, potato and American cheese
Buff Chicken Wrap$12.95
Crispy buffalo chicken, banana peppers, romaine and house ranch dressing
Tom Brady$11.95
Roasted turkey, havarti, herb aioli and mixed greens on toasted multigrain.
Soda$2.59
Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke.
(Drinks will not be in the bag. Please take from the fridge.)
Croissant Sandwich$8.95
Bacon, scrambled egg and American cheese on a freshly made croissant
Fried Egg Sandwich$7.95
Bacon, fried eggs and American cheese on a toasted English Muffin
See full menu

Location

45 Surfside Road

Nantucket MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

B-ACK Yard at the Box

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Chicken Box Nantucket

No reviews yet

Share The Box !

LoLa Burger Nantucket

No reviews yet

burgers and sandwiches, plus craft beers & shakes

Boat House

No reviews yet

Fresh, Fast & Delicious. Features Texmex, Jamaican, American cuisine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston