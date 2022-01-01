45 Surfside
45 Surfside Bakery and café is a bustling spot for year-round locals and seasonal tourists. We serve breakfast, lunch and smoothies...with a smile! Come visit us!
45 Surfside Road
Popular Items
Location
45 Surfside Road
Nantucket MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
B-ACK Yard at the Box
Come in and enjoy!
The Chicken Box Nantucket
Share The Box !
LoLa Burger Nantucket
burgers and sandwiches, plus craft beers & shakes
Boat House
Fresh, Fast & Delicious. Features Texmex, Jamaican, American cuisine.