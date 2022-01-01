Go
Toast

450 Teppanyaki

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS

568 highway 133 • $$

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon$6.75
cream cheese fried wonton
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Edamame$5.25
Chicken (L)$8.50
Miso Soup$2.75
Spicy Tuna$8.00
Gyoza$7.50
pan-fried pork dumpling
Salmon$3.50
1 piece per order
Yellowtail$3.50
1 piece per order
Alaska$8.00
salmon, avocado, cucumber
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

568 highway 133

Carbondale CO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

White House Pizza

No reviews yet

Founded in 1997 by Kurt and Marla Korn, White House Pizza is a 9x winner “Best Carbondale Restaurant” and a genuine local’s favorite. A popular gathering spot for friends and families where memories are made while enjoying fresh selections from our talented kitchen and lively bar. We also feature live music on Wednesday nights, Carbondale's best happy hour, and festive sports viewing including the NFL ticket. In the summer guests enjoy relaxing on our patio and locals square off on our ever present corn hole boards. Need a private room for your event or offsite catering... we've got you covered! Our catering manager is at your service to assure your event goes perfectly. We look forward to serving you!

The Pour House Company

No reviews yet

Cowboy Casual Atmosphere!

Brass Anvil

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Phat Thai - Carbondale

No reviews yet

Welcome to phat thai.
Ours isn't a traditional thai restaurant...
We simply try to serve good food and drink. This is our homage, our adoration, and our inspiration – this is our joint in SE Asia – our version anyways.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston