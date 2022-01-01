Tulsa Eagle

No reviews yet

2005 the Tulsa Eagle landed in T-town. A place for people who just want to be themselves, drink, and have a good time with no drama. Mainly a gay club but are very inclusive to all who are LGBT friendly. We a full service bar with a wide variety of option, beer, wine and cocktails along with non-alcoholic beverages as well. There is a pool table, dart boards and a video game for your entertainment as well as a Touch Tunes Jukebox. Every Tuesday is Karaoke beginning at 9:30 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays we have a mix of community sponsored shows as well as dancing. And for those nice weather days we have an awesome back patio to enjoy a cold beverage out side. We accept all major credit cards and also have an ATM on site.

