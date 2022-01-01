Go
48th Street Grille - Catering

48th Street Grille offers catering for small events (less than 100 guests).
Please note: We do require a 72-hour notice for all catering orders. All rush orders will incur additional fees.

310 S 48th Street

Popular Items

Garden Salad
Baked Macaroni & Cheese
Vegetable Curry
Peach Cobbler
Honey BBQ Chicken (per portion)$6.50
Steamed White Rice
Brown Stew Chicken
Fried Plantain
Garlic Green Beans
Jerk Chicken Pasta w/Tomato Basil Sauce
310 S 48th Street

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
