48th Street Grille - Catering
48th Street Grille offers catering for small events (less than 100 guests).
Please note: We do require a 72-hour notice for all catering orders. All rush orders will incur additional fees.
310 S 48th Street
Popular Items
Location
310 S 48th Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
