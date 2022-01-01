Go
414 Pub & Pizza

414 is an independently owned small family restaurant. We provide excellent pizza, jumbo wings, scratch made appetizers, salads and desserts. Full bar with the best Killer Karaoke nightly; 6pm start on Fri & Sat, 8pm all other nights. We have a daily happy hour, and nightly specials.

CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

414 S Mill Ave • $

Avg 4.2 (2652 reviews)

Popular Items

1 lb Wings$14.79
12" Build Your Own Pizza$11.00
16" Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Cheese Curds$6.50
1/2 lb Wings$7.79
Garlic Knots$4.50
Small Side Salad$3.50
1/2 lb Boneless Wings$7.79
18" Build Your Own Pizza$17.00
Side Ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

414 S Mill Ave

Tempe AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

