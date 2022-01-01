414 Pub & Pizza

414 is an independently owned small family restaurant. We provide excellent pizza, jumbo wings, scratch made appetizers, salads and desserts. Full bar with the best Killer Karaoke nightly; 6pm start on Fri & Sat, 8pm all other nights. We have a daily happy hour, and nightly specials.



CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

414 S Mill Ave • $