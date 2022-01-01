4th & Elm Bar & Grill
Full restaurant service, including full liquor bar, tap system, 17 TV's, and Kansas Lottery
404 Elm St
Location
404 Elm St
Wamego KS
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Paramour Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Gambino's Pizza
You're Gonna Love It!
Cox Bros BBQ
Manhattan’s only locally-owned BBQ restaurant! Stop by to try our award-winning, made-from-scratch BBQ smoked over a genuine wood-fired pit.