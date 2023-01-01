4th West Pub - 425 W Main St
Open today 11:00 AM - 1:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Location
425 W Main St, Escalante UT 84726
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chihuahua Garcia Mexican Grill - 415 S 800 W
No Reviews
425 Utah Highway 12 Escalante, UT 84726
View restaurant