4th Street Sandwich Shop

Great Sandwiches, Hotdogs, Hoagies and more nearby right on 4th Street!

6620 4th Street North

Popular Items

12" Footlong French Dip Sandwich$12.95
Boar's Head London Broil and provolone served hot & stacked with au jus on the side. We use boar's Head premium deli meats on all of our 4th street subs.
4th Street Chili & Cheese Dog$3.95
We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. This one comes with chili & cheese. If you want some raw onions added on top just let us know.
Boar's Head Ham and Cheese on Rye$11.95
Boar's Head Deluxe Ham w/ your choice of cheese served on our Rye bread. Comes with a side of spicy brown mustard for a little kick. This is a cold stacked deli sandwich let us know if you want the bread toasted, or if you want to add Lettuce, Tom, or Onion.
4th Street 12" Footlong Steak & Cheese Sandwich$12.95
Thinly shaven Boar's Head London Broil with melted provolone sautéed with onions and peppers.
4th Street Italian Belly Buster Hoagie 12"$12.95
Over a half a pound of Boars Head Deluxe Ham, then we add Hard Salami, and Provolone stacked with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and red wine vinaigrette.
The "Deluxe" Ham Reuben on Rye$11.95
Boar's Head "Deluxe" Ham on toasted Rye with sauerkraut and our Russian dressing.
The St Pete Beach Bacon & Onions Hot Dog$3.95
We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. This if for the bacon lovers, Boar's Head bacon, cooked onions in sauce and spicy brown mustard.
Mango & Banana$5.50
We make our fruit smoothies with low-fat yogurt, milk, and lots of fresh fruit.
The 4th St Classic Hot Dog$3.50
We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. Our classic comes with mustard, ketchup, and our green relish.
12" Footlong Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.95
Breaded Tyson chicken topped with marinara sauce and melted provalone, baked to perfection.
Location

6620 4th Street North

Saint Petersburg FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
