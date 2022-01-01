Go
Toast

4x4 EXTREME BURGERS INC.

Come in and enjoy!

fox valley mall

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ. BURGER$9.65
4x4 BBQ. BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret BBQ sauce, fried crispy onions, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
LA MEXICANA BURGER - MEAL$13.75
4x4 LA MEXICANA BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret house sauce, pinto beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
RANCHER BURGER - MEAL$13.34
4x4 RANCHER BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, farm chicken egg, our special country sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
ONION RINGS$4.75
BBQ. BURGER - MEAL$13.65
4x4 BBQ. BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret BBQ sauce, fried crispy onions, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
RANCHER BURGER$9.34
4x4 RANCHER BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, farm chicken egg, our special country sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
CHEESE BURGER$6.95
4x4 CHEESE BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
FRENCH FRIES$4.75
MIX BURGER - MEAL$14.75
4x4 MIX BURGER is a *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, THIRD POUND 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
CHEESE BURGER MEAL$11.95
4x4 CHEESE BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
See full menu

Location

fox valley mall

Aurora IL

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Umai Aji-Ya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Chill'Axe Throwing

No reviews yet

Chill’Axe is an entertainment venue that caters to Axe throwing enthusiasts, individuals who want to try something new, and those who are looking for a fun place to relax and have some fun. Axe throwing is a traditional Canadian backyard activity where the
competitor throws an Axe at a target, attempting to hit bull’s-eye as near as possible similar to dart throwing. Chill’Axe will also have a full bar (with precautions to axe throwing) allowing individuals to enjoy.

Strings Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston