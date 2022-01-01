Go
5-8 Club - Maplewood

In 1928 the 5-8 Club opened as a "speakeasy" serving beer and liquor illegally to its thirsty patrons. 5-8 Tavern and Grill opened in May 2002. Today, it is still known for the Juicy Lucy burger, famous beers, generous portions and thoughtful service!

2289 Minnehaha Ave E

Popular Items

Family Chicken$22.99
8 pieces of chicken. Great for takeout.
Sunny Side Juicy Lucy$14.99
Stuffed with cream cheese & bacon bits and topped with a fried egg & hollandaise sauce. Served on a pretzel bun, this Juicy Lucy is a winner any time of day.
Cheeseburger$8.50
Pig-Pen Egg Roll$8.99
Our fresh ground beef, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, diced pickles and bacon bits all wrapped up and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet Thai chili sauce.
American Juicy Lucy$12.25
These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.50
Roadhouse Juicy Lucy$14.99
Stuffed with American cheese and topped with our five to eight sauce, bacon and an onion ring, this burger is a staff favorite.
Deep Fried Cheese Curds$9.99
Genuine wisconsin white cheddar cheese with a light, crisp breading, served with a side of marinara.
Saucy Sally Juicy Lucy$14.99
Stuffed with American cheese and our secret sauce & then topped with shredded lettuce, raw onions, some more American cheese & a smear of Thousand Island dressing. Make sure you have plenty of napkins.
Pepper-Jack Juicy Lucy$12.25
These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!
Location

2289 Minnehaha Ave E

Maplewood MN

Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
