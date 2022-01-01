Go
5-8 Club - Minneapolis

HOME OF THE JUICY LUCY!
In 1928, at the height of Prohibition, the 5-8 Club opened amid the high living flapper era operating as a "speakeasy." Today, we're known for great food, friendly service and unbeatable burgers.

Popular Items

Deep Fried Cheese Curds$9.99
Genuine wisconsin white cheddar cheese with a light, crisp breading, served with a side of marinara.
12 Wings$13.99
Pickle Chips$8.99
Hand-breaded and deep-fried pickle chips. Served with ranch dressing.
Pepper-Jack Juicy Lucy$12.25
These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!
Cheeseburger$8.50
American Juicy Lucy$12.25
These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!
Chicken Fingers$8.99
Juicy chicken strips hand-breaded in Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, pepper and garlic. Served with honey mustard.
The Saucy Sally$14.99
Stuffed with American cheese and our secret sauce & then topped with shredded lettuce, raw onions, some more American cheese & a smear of Thousand Island dressing. Make sure you have plenty of napkins.
Roadhouse$14.99
Stuffed with American cheese and topped with our five to eight sauce, bacon and an onion ring, this burger is a staff favorite.
Bleu Juicy Lucy$12.25
These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!
Location

5800 Cedar Avenue South

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
