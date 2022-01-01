5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
HOME OF THE JUICY LUCY!
In 1928, at the height of Prohibition, the 5-8 Club opened amid the high living flapper era operating as a "speakeasy." Today, we're known for great food, friendly service and unbeatable burgers.
1741 S Robert St
1741 S Robert St
West Saint Paul MN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
