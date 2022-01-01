Go
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

HOME OF THE JUICY LUCY!
In 1928, at the height of Prohibition, the 5-8 Club opened amid the high living flapper era operating as a "speakeasy." Today, we're known for great food, friendly service and unbeatable burgers.

1741 S Robert St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$8.50
The Saucy Sally$14.99
Stuffed with American cheese and our secret sauce & then topped with shredded lettuce, raw onions, some more American cheese & a smear of Thousand Island dressing. Make sure you have plenty of napkins.
The PB&J$13.99
Stuffed with creamy peanut butter & American cheese, this delicious burger is topped with strawberry jam
California Burger$9.99
Lettuce, tomato & mayo
American Juicy Lucy$12.25
These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!
Cheese Curds$9.99
Genuine wisconsin white cheddar cheese with a light, crisp breading, served with a side of marinara.
12 Wings$13.99
Pepper-Jack Juicy Lucy$12.25
These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!
Roadhouse$14.99
Stuffed with American cheese and topped with our five to eight sauce, bacon and an onion ring, this burger is a staff favorite.
Half Chicken Dinner$13.99
Includes a breast, wing, thigh and leg. Sorry, no all-white meat requests please.
Location

1741 S Robert St

West Saint Paul MN

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

