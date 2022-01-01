5 Arch Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
129 E Main St • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
129 E Main St
Centerville IN
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Americana Pizza Co.
Come in and enjoy!
American Legion Howard Thomas Post 315
Come on in and enjoy!
Smiley's Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Bertie's Music Bar
Come on in and enjoy!