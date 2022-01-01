Go
5 Arch Brewing

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

129 E Main St • $$$

Avg 4.9 (192 reviews)

Popular Items

Pretzel Bites$8.00
A dozen soft and chewy pretzel bites, served with a side of beer cheese and honey mustard.
BYO Burger
Build your own burger your way!
Regular is a half-pound patty.
Junior is a quarter-pound patty.
Street Tacos$11.00
Three juicy carnitas tacos on soft corn tortillas, topped with white onion and fresh cilantro. Served with lime, and your choice of cool Pico de Gallo, mild Salsa Verde, or our signature hot Mexican Chimichurri.
Leeloo Burger
Feel like a Supreme Being. A full half-pound custom blended beef patty with ghost-pepper cheese, cilantro, fried onion straws, and topped with crème fraiche to help cool it down. Served with a side of hand-cut fries and a pickle.
Regular is a half-pound patty.
Junior is a quarter-pound patty.
Beer Cheese$3.00
Beer cheese, made with our E* Amber Ale. Pairs great with our Fries, Pigs in a Duvet, Tacos, Pizza... Actually it goes with about anything!
Quinoa Salad$13.00
A flavorful, colorful, protein packed salad fit for a king. Grilled chicken, roasted sweet potatoes and red onion, and dressed with sunflower seeds on top. Tossed in our house made dressing that's made with real maple syrup.
Please Note: side salads don't come with a protein option.
Spectacle Burger
As classic as they come. A custom blend beef patty with muenster, thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion, all on a freshly baked brioche bun. Served with our hand-cut fries and a pickle.
Regular is a half-pound patty.
Junior is a quarter-pound patty.
Wrath Burger
So good it should be a sin. A full half-pound custom blended beef patty with smoked gouda, bacon, whisky-maple onions, spinach, and an over-easy fried egg, piled on a freshly baked brioche bun. Served with a side of hand-cut fries and a pickle.
Regular is a half-pound patty.
Junior is a quarter-pound patty.
Cherry Apple Salad$13.00
A sweet and tangy mix of leafy greens, fresh chopped apples, dried cherries, blue cheese, walnuts, grilled chicken, served with a creamy raspberry vinaigrette.
Please Note: side salads don't come with a protein option.
E* Burger
Behold, a mushroom and swiss like none other. A whole half pound of custom blended beef, covered with caramelized onions, grilled baby bella mushrooms, a blanket of baby swiss cheese, a pile of pickled red cabbage, served up on a freshly baked brioche bun. Served with a side of hand-cut fries and a pickle.
Regular is a half-pound patty.
Junior is a quarter-pound patty.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

129 E Main St

Centerville IN

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
