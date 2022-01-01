Go
5 Borough Bagels

13435 University Ave, Ste 300

Popular Items

Scrambled Eggs 🍳$2.25
Chips$1.75
Mediterranean Wrap$7.50
The Union Square$35.00
Choice of Bagels for a BAKER'S Dozen (All Sliced), Choice of (3) 8 oz Blended Cream Cheese packaged in a box with knives and napkins
Single Bagel$1.50
Hashbrowns$3.50
Club Wrap$7.95
Sarah's Wrap$8.25
Dozen Bagels$15.00
Half Dozen Bagels$8.00
Location

13435 University Ave, Ste 300

Clive IA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
