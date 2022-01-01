5 Lakes Brew Pub
Come in and enjoy!
350 84th Street, SW, Suite 480
Location
350 84th Street, SW, Suite 480
Byron Center MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
84th Street Pub & Grille
84th Street Pub & Grille has been in operation since September of 2010. We are locally owned by Dan Pfeiffer, a Byron Center native. Dan’s love for his hometown is what made him want to own a restaurant in Byron Center. He wanted to provide jobs, a fun atmosphere, and a place for friends to gather right in his hometown. We have a newly built 47 foot long bar in a freshly renovated restaurant. We are constantly bringing in new beer selections from local Michigan Breweries to keep our draft list fresh. We’re the perfect place for a family outing, a quick lunch, a post-game meal, or a fun night out!
We are directly across the street from the Tanger outlet mall. So shop til’ you drop, and then drop in for a bite!
Boardwalk Subs
Come in and enjoy Jersey style subs, soups and salads in a family friendly environment!
***IF IN A GROUP OR PARTY PLEASE SPECIFY INDIVIDUAL NAME FOR EACH FOOD ORDER UNDER SPECIAL REQUEST***
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
Welcome to the best place in town! Come on in for some of the best pizza and burgers you've ever had! Great menu items to choose from!
Alebird Taphouse and Brewery
Thank you for your support!