Go
Toast

5 Mile Cafe

Five Mile Café is a family owned and operated restaurant in Penfield, NY. We serve breakfast and lunch 6 days a week.

2084 Five Mile Line Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo wing sauce, romaine lettuce, tomato, cheddar & bleu cheese. Served with choice of a side
Side Meat Choices
Soda$2.50
BLT$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Breakfast Wrap$10.00
Two eggs your way, choice of meat and cheese in a wrap. Served with a choice of a side.
Two Eggs, Meat, Home Fries & Toast$10.00
A classic breakfast with all your favorites
Bottled Water$2.00
Turkey Club$12.00
Sliced oven roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on your choice or toast. Served with a choice of side.
Stuffed French Toast$11.00
Jamaican style bread, stuffed with bavarian cream, topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream.
Pancake Combo
Our Large buttermilk pancakes, eggs and a meat choice. Combos are the amount of each iterm you get.
See full menu

Location

2084 Five Mile Line Road

Penfield NY

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JT's Pizza and Plates

No reviews yet

Whether dine in, take out, or delivery JTS has you covered! No conveyors here! Pizza is made using the freshest ingredients and cooked in a Bakers Pride Oven on a stone deck. Featuring the Plate voted best in the Roc at Plate-A-Palooza 2020! The ONLY restaurant ranked in the top 5 for pizza, plates, wings, and best take out in this years prestigious Rochester's Choice Awards 2020!! Order now and taste the difference!

Jeremiahs Tavern - Penfield Location - ACCOUNT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Celebrate Cafe

No reviews yet

Fresh, On-Demand and Nutritious!

Smokin' Hot Chicks BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston