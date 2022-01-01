5 Points Diner & Bar
We're a lively group that loves to serve simple, craft cocktails, and great food. We throw a party brunch Friday-Sunday and we've got late night food on Fridays and Saturdays along with some of the best DJ's in Nashville.
1016 Woodland Street
Location
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
