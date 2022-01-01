Go
Toast

5 Points Grill & Pub

Grab some grub at your local pub!
Come on in and enjoy!

1001 Mount Bethel Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side of French Fries$3.25
Texas Crunch Burger$10.95
Fried Pickles$5.95
5 Traditional Wings$7.00
Cheeseburger$9.95
Philly Cheesesteak$9.95
10 Boneless Wings$12.50
Side of Curly Fries$3.50
Philly Cheesesteak Works$10.95
10 Traditional Wings$12.50
See full menu

Location

1001 Mount Bethel Highway

Mount Bethel PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Columbia Fire Company No. 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vinny’s Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thisilldous Eatery

No reviews yet

Down-to-Earth friendly staff, casual atmosphere and reasonable prices make us the ideal place. Our unique character and the ability to balance price and quality affords us the opportunity to make you feel at home and provide good food for all.
We are always striving to be more than expected by developing new menu items and offering you, our valued customers, the best possible products and service.

East Stroudsburg University - HRTM dept

No reviews yet

Support HRTM students!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston