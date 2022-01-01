Mexican & Tex-Mex
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
No reviews yet
1758 W 18th Street
Chicago, IL 60608
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location
1758 W 18th Street, Chicago IL 60608
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street
Come in and enjoy!
La Luna
Located in Chicago’s vibrant and historically significant Pilsen neighborhood, La Luna stays true to the community’s ever-evolving cultural roots and offers a place for both locals and visitors alike to enjoy an artsy play on Mexican recipes in a creative space that pays homage to the diverse and artistic vibe of the neighborhood.
Slice Factory
Get FREE delivery - First FB Messenger order m.me/theslicefactory
Punch House
Come in and enjoy!