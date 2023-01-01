5 Way Barn Yard and Beer - 3583 Us HWY 183
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
3583 US Route 183, Briggs TX 78608
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Krack of Dawn Mobile - Food Truck - 112 Co Rd 214 , Liberty Hill, TX, United States, Texas
No Reviews
1 Flue CR 214 Liberty Hill, TX 78642
View restaurant
BTX Coffee LLC - 170 S Gabriel St
No Reviews
170 South Gabriel Street Bertram, TX 78605
View restaurant
SEAFOOD STEAK GRILL - 100 FM 243, Suite C
No Reviews
100 FM 243, Suite C Bertram, TX 78605
View restaurant