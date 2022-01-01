Go
Fifty West Brewing Company presents the 50W Burger Bar located at 1 North Paint Street Chillicothe, Ohio.
Shakes, Burgers, Fries, Rootbeer, Beer, Family.

1 N Paint Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Single$7.00
House-Ground Patty
Cookies & Cream Shake
Regular Fry$3.00
Crinkle Cut. Comes with one Fry Sauce.
Beer Battered Fried Fish Sandwich$8.00
Coke Products
Cups are located at Fountain Coke Machine. Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mello Yello, Ginger Ale, Cherry Coke, Unsweetened Tea and Lemonade.
Chicken$8.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
Kid's Tenders$6.00
Three Tender Basket
Kid's Cheeseburger$6.00
Single House-Ground Patty with Cheese
Loaded Fries$8.00
Beer Cheese, Buffalo Bleu Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Bacon, Green Onion, Jalapeño.
Double$10.00
Two House-Ground Patties
Location

1 N Paint Street

Chillicothe OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
