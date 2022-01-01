Go
500F Pizza x Taphouse

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

4341 Arden Way • $$

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Build Your Own$12.00
Extra Large Build Your Own$26.00
Ranch Cup
Personal Build Your Own$7.00
Medium Build Your Own$17.00
Large 500F Combination
Garden Salad$14.00
Potato Skins
Garlic White Sauce, Herb Seasoning, 3 Cheese Blend, Garlic | Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Wings
Bone-In or Boneless | Mild Buffalo, Flamin' Buffalo, Sweet N' Spicy, Mango Habanero, Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub), BBQ, Teriyaki, Plain | Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Large Build Your Own$22.00

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4341 Arden Way

Sacramento CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

