500 Grand Cafe

500 Grand Café is the new restaurant located in the Clark County Government Center. 500 Grand Café is operated by the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, a local nonprofit training people for successful hospitality careers in Las Vegas.
Feedback and menu suggestions welcome! Take our survey at https://forms.theculinaryacademy.org/cgersten/500gc-feedback?utm_campaign=Groundhog%20Day&utm_medium=email&utm_source=toastemail

500 S. Grand Central Parkway

Popular Items

Tater Tots$3.00
Latte$3.00
Extra Condiment
Turkey Sandwich$8.00
Thin-Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese,
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dijonnaise, Wheat Bread
Fountain Drink$1.75
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese,
Croutons, and Caesar Dressing on the side.
Two Egg Breakfast$6.00
Two Eggs (any style), Breakfast Potatoes, and Choice of Meat

*Consuming raw or undercook meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
500 GC Chef Salad$7.50
Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Red
Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, and Ranch Dressing on the side.
Classic Burger$7.50
Butter-Basted 1/3 lb. Steak Burger, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Ketchup, and Mayonnaise
Chicken Fingers$6.50
Crispy Homestyle Chicken Fingers, French Fries, Dipping Sauce
Location

Las Vegas NV

SundayClosed
Monday6:50 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:50 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:50 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:50 am - 3:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
