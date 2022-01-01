Go
501 Bar & City Grill

Founded in 1989 Five01 City Grill has catered to locals with the finest cuisine.

Location

501 Birdneck Road

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
