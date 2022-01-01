501 Bar & City Grill
Founded in 1989 Five01 City Grill has catered to locals with the finest cuisine.
501 Birdneck Road
Location
501 Birdneck Road
Virginia Beach VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Pink Dinghy
A habitat for the soul, centered around the notion of food nurturing existence, The Pink Dinghy is a neighborhood restaurant and market, specializing in thoughtful small plates, natural wines and tropically influenced cocktails. The Pink Dinghy exists to create a space for all that wish to gather and to share, and too manifest joy through intention and simplicity.”
Lunasea
A Key West inspired Cafe & Bar!
Come see our hidden Outdoor Oasis!
Beachhouse 757
Come in and enjoy!
Atlantic Pints
Come in and enjoy, WHERE THE GOOD TIMES FLOW