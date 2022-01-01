501 Local
Come on in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
501 Chestnut st • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
501 Chestnut st
Winnetka IL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bake Homemade Pizza - Winnetka
Come in and enjoy!
Little Honeycomb
EAT. DRINK. RELAX...
Little Honeycomb is the place where great cooking and fantastic vibes meet. Our food is nutritious, delicious, and affordable, and we welcome diners young and old, stop by and get a taste of Little Honeycomb.
Little Lan’s
Little Lan's specializes in Chinese, serving the North Shore since 1992.
Avli Estiatorio
Come in and enjoy!!