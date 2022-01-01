Go
Angus Burger$17.00
onions & bread crumbs on the meat patty, gruyere, caramelized onions, arugula, aioli + toasted brioche
Veggie Spring Roll$15.00
rice noodles, cucumber, carrots, jalapeño, purple cabbage, mango, basil, mint, cilantro, romaine, bell peppers + peanut sauce + sweet chili sauce
Prime Rib Sandwich$23.00
prime beef, provolone, pepperoncini, giardiniera, horseradish sauce + au jus + french roll
Mini Cheese Burgers$9.00
two mini burgers, american cheese + french fries
Mac 'n' Cheese$8.00
elbow pasta, three cheese blend + french fries
Chicken Tenders$9.00
three chicken tenders, sweet BBQ sauce + french fries
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
asian slaw, ranch dressing, mayonnaise + toasted brioche
Potstickers$14.00
chicken + spicy thai chili sauce
Brussel Sprout Salad *GF$15.00
brussels, red onion, bacon, cranberry, toasted pine nuts, feta + apple cider vinaigrette
Spinach Salad *GF$14.00
spinach, apple, goat cheese, almonds, tomato, red onion + citrus vinaigrette
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

501 Chestnut st

Winnetka IL

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
