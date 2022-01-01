Go
50Kitchen is a fusion style restaurant located in Fields Corner in Dorchester. It’s a place that represents second chances, the power of community and cultural diversity through the food and the people that we serve.

FRENCH FRIES

1450 Dorchester Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (272 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Slab Ribs$20.00
1 Lb Wings$13.00
Chicken & Waffle$18.00
Smoked Banh Mi$15.00
Bang Bang Cauliflower$6.00
Jambalaya Eggrolls$12.00
Brisket Sliders$16.00
Kimchi & Collard Greens$5.00
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
Honey Fried Corn Bread$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1450 Dorchester Ave

Dorchester MA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
