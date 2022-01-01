Go
Toast

51st Deli

Come in and enjoy!

1314 51St Avenue N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.99
The Cuban$10.00
Breakfast Tacos$8.00
The West/Nasty$10.99
Taco$2.25
The Italian$10.00
51st Morning Burrito$7.99
Turkey Avocado$10.00
Boars head sliced turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, tomato, pickled onions,cheddar cheese,avocado,bacon, on a hero and toasted
Build Your Own$9.00
Fries$2.50
See full menu

Location

1314 51St Avenue N

Nashville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

No reviews yet

Artisan pizza, salads, pasta, grinders & burgers with fresh, local ingredients paired with our own microbrewery!

Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville

No reviews yet

So Cal Mexican restaurant serving entrees made with fresh local ingredients and family recipes.

Bringle’s Smoking Oasis

No reviews yet

Bringle's Smoking Oasis is Texas style family restaurant and bar. Located in the Nations, we are a family owned and operated business that serves cafeteria style smoked meats and a fun family atmosphere. We welcome you to our family!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston