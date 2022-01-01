51st Deli
Come in and enjoy!
1314 51St Avenue N
Popular Items
Location
1314 51St Avenue N
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
Artisan pizza, salads, pasta, grinders & burgers with fresh, local ingredients paired with our own microbrewery!
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
So Cal Mexican restaurant serving entrees made with fresh local ingredients and family recipes.
Bringle’s Smoking Oasis
Bringle's Smoking Oasis is Texas style family restaurant and bar. Located in the Nations, we are a family owned and operated business that serves cafeteria style smoked meats and a fun family atmosphere. We welcome you to our family!