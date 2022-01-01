Go
Toast

52 Eatery & Bar

24/7 Casual Fine Dining and Full Bar

2400 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Suite 160

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2400 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Suite 160

Round Rock TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

COVER 3 Round Rock

No reviews yet

Cover 3 is a premier sports bar with an extensive selection of spirits and an impressive scratch kitchen. Combining a love of sports with exceptional service and delicious food, Cover 3 creates the ultimate dining experience.

Jack Allen's Kitchen

No reviews yet

a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders

Luna's Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Margarita Restaurante

No reviews yet

La Margarita Restaurante serves fresh, authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere. When margarita, fajita, and taco cravings hit, we’ll always have your fix -- we’ll prepare it all fresh from scratch and serve it up with a smile.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston