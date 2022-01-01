520 Tavern

5 Spot Sandfly

No reviews yet

The 5 Spot Sandfly is a casual neighborhood kitchen & bar located in the Sandfly area of Savannah, GA.

The menu at The 5 Spot Sandfly will mirror the family friendly menu currently found at The 5 Spot Midtown. With the goal of creating delicious meals for everyone in the family, you’ll find signature hand-breaded chicken fingers alongside delicious salads and creative burger options. The 5 Spot Sandfly will be open for lunch and dinner with a weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a strong focus on their beverage program with the goal of creating a place where locals can relax and enjoy an exceptional libation.

