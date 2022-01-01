520 Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
8820 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31406 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8820 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31406
Savannah GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
5 Spot Sandfly
The 5 Spot Sandfly is a casual neighborhood kitchen & bar located in the Sandfly area of Savannah, GA.
The menu at The 5 Spot Sandfly will mirror the family friendly menu currently found at The 5 Spot Midtown. With the goal of creating delicious meals for everyone in the family, you’ll find signature hand-breaded chicken fingers alongside delicious salads and creative burger options. The 5 Spot Sandfly will be open for lunch and dinner with a weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a strong focus on their beverage program with the goal of creating a place where locals can relax and enjoy an exceptional libation.
Kabob and Kabob
House Of Persian Cuisine!
Sushi Time Towa
Come in and enjoy!
Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
Faster, Fresher, Better!