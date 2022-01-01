Go
Toast

Magnolia 525 Tavern

The local's favorite spot. Our locally sourced menu has a variety of upscale tavern favorites, rocking cocktails, ice cold beer set in the beautiful enclave of Magnolia. Enjoy dining inside or al fresco on our deck!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

12 Lexington Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (466 reviews)

Popular Items

Root Beer & Soy Steak Tips$24.00
Large Vintage Caesar$8.00
BYO Pizza$12.00
Steak & Gouda Spring Rolls$13.00
Small Vintage Caesar$6.00
Tenders$12.00
Wings$10.00
Five-2-Five$14.00
525 Classic Burger$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip$11.00

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12 Lexington Ave

Gloucester MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Happy Humpback Cafe

No reviews yet

Breakfast and lunch café in the Magnolia village of Gloucester, MA. Before placing your order, please inform us of any food allergies.

Castle Manor Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bravo By The Sea

No reviews yet

Delicious wood-fired-pizzas, fresh salads, and tasty appetizers. All made in house with the freshest ingredients.

The Mooring

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston