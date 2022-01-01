Magnolia 525 Tavern
The local's favorite spot. Our locally sourced menu has a variety of upscale tavern favorites, rocking cocktails, ice cold beer set in the beautiful enclave of Magnolia. Enjoy dining inside or al fresco on our deck!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
12 Lexington Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
12 Lexington Ave
Gloucester MA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Happy Humpback Cafe
Breakfast and lunch café in the Magnolia village of Gloucester, MA. Before placing your order, please inform us of any food allergies.
Castle Manor Inn
Come in and enjoy!
Bravo By The Sea
Delicious wood-fired-pizzas, fresh salads, and tasty appetizers. All made in house with the freshest ingredients.
The Mooring
Come in and enjoy!