5280 Burger Bar Denver Pavilions

500 16th St Ste 160

Popular Items

FRIES & RINGS$8.99
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection along side our hand-battered jumbo onion rings
PRIME BURGER$15.99
Texas Raised 7X Prime Wagyu Beef*, Sharp White Cheddar cheese, Onion Rings & our house-made 5280 Steak Sauce
WHAT THE GUAC$13.99
Angus Beef*, Pecanwood Smoked Bacon, sharp White Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce & our housemade Roasted Garlic Aioli
SMALL TRUFFLE FRIES$5.99
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection tossed in truffle oil, parmesan and parsley
THE 5280$10.99
Angus Beef*, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, Kosher dill Pickles & our house-made 5280 Sauce.
SMALL FRIES$3.99
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection
LARGE FRIES$6.99
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection
THE A@# HOLE$9.99
We spent a lot of time thinking about this stuff but if you know better we'll make It your way!!
add veggies for free & additional toppings start at $0.50.
THE DURANGO$13.99
Angus Beef, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Roasted Red Peppers, Fried Onion Straws & Pecanwood Smoked Bacon
PERFECT BURGER$13.99
Angus Beef*, Gruyére Cheese, Bacon Onion Jam, Pickled Red Onions, Lettuce & our house-made Roasted Garlic Aioli
Location

500 16th St Ste 160

Denver CO

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
