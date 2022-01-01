Go
5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin

Great Burgers, Great Beer, Great Bar!

7032 Wood Hollow

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SMALL FRIES$3.99
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection
THE A@# HOLE$9.99
We spent a lot of time thinking about this stuff but if you know better we'll make It your way!!
add veggies for free & additional toppings start at $0.50.
ASPEN BURGER$12.99
Angus Beef*, sautéed seasonal mushrooms, parmesan cheese, lettuce & house-made truffle aioli
SMALL TRUFFLE FRIES$5.99
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection tossed in truffle oil, parmesan and parsley
LARGE FRIES$6.99
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection
KID CHEESEBURGER$5.00
Angus beef patty, American cheese, seasoned and seared to perfection.
WHAT THE GUAC$13.99
Angus Beef*, Pecanwood Smoked Bacon, sharp White Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce & our housemade Roasted Garlic Aioli
PERFECT BURGER$13.99
Angus Beef*, Gruyére Cheese, Bacon Onion Jam, Pickled Red Onions, Lettuce & our house-made Roasted Garlic Aioli
THE 5280$10.99
Angus Beef*, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, Kosher dill Pickles & our house-made 5280 Sauce.
ONION RINGS$4.99
Sliced super thick, handbattered in our seasoned flour and fried to a golden brown
Location

7032 Wood Hollow

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
