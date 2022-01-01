Go
Designed around it's breathtaking view, 53 By The Sea opened in 2012 and is one of the island’s premier fine dining experiences. Having received the Hale Aina Award for Most Romantic Restaurant 2017/2018, as well as the Honolulu Star- Advertiser’s “Hawaii’s Best” award for Restaurant with a View, it is truly a celebration for all the senses. From the iconic grand staircase to sweeping views of Waikiki, Diamond Head, and the rolling surf at Kakaako, each moment at 53 By The Sea is unforgettable.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

53 Ahui Street • $$$

Avg 4.6 (3489 reviews)

Popular Items

Souffle Cheesecake$15.00
Lilikoi coulis, crème fraiche, blood orange guimauve
Ora King Salmon$45.00
Brown butter, Saikyo miso, ginger scallion relish, mushroom risotto, ikura
Tomato Brioche$15.00
Whipped Big Island goat cheese, roasted tomato jam, EVOO
Hudson Valley Foie Gras$32.00
Caramelized pineapple, berry gastrique, house-made brioche
Nueske Bacon$22.00
Thick-cut smoked maple braised bacon, ginger scallion relish, yuzu cucumbers, toasted arare, crispy onion, fried garlic
Uni & Biscuits$41.00
Premium grade Santa Barbara uni, buttermilk biscuits, potato puree, sweet soy
Surf And Turf$115.00
8oz center-cut filet, Alaskan king crab Oscar, brown butter, Saikyo miso, lobster tail, potato puree, roasted maitake mushrooms, crispy Brussels sprouts, togarashi hollandaise, veal ju
Opera Cake$15.00
Rum chocolate sponge, coffee butter cream, ganache, chocolate cream
Oysters On The Half Shell$24.00
Ponzu gelee, chives, calamansi
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

53 Ahui Street

Honolulu HI

Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
