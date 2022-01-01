53 By The Sea
Designed around it's breathtaking view, 53 By The Sea opened in 2012 and is one of the island’s premier fine dining experiences. Having received the Hale Aina Award for Most Romantic Restaurant 2017/2018, as well as the Honolulu Star- Advertiser’s “Hawaii’s Best” award for Restaurant with a View, it is truly a celebration for all the senses. From the iconic grand staircase to sweeping views of Waikiki, Diamond Head, and the rolling surf at Kakaako, each moment at 53 By The Sea is unforgettable.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
53 Ahui Street • $$$
53 Ahui Street
Honolulu HI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
