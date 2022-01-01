Go
5411 Empanadas

309 Gray St

Popular Items

Chimichurri 2oz$0.50
Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onions, tomatillos and garlic.
Malbec Beef$2.99
Shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary.
Mac & Cheese$2.99
Macaroni elbows, smoked gouda, white cheddar, asiago cheese,
pimento and scallion.
Chicken Curry$2.99
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apple.
BBQ Chicken$2.99
Shredded chicken, red onions and cilantro in a sweet BBQ sauce.
Beef$2.99
Ground beef, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions ,green olives and hard-boiled eggs.
Banana Nutella$2.99
Perfectly ripe bananas and Nutella® from heaven.
Ham & Cheese$2.99
Smoked ham, mozzarella, shredded parmesan and oregano.
Spinach & Cheese$2.99
Spinach chopped and sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy
house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Red Hot 2oz$0.50
Roasted jalapeno, aji molido, tomatoes, paprika, red onions and garlic.
Location

309 Gray St

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
