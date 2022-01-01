5411 Empanadas

Galit

Galit is a Middle Eastern Restaurant in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago, owned and operated by Andrés Clavero and James Beard Award winner Chef Zachary Engel. The restaurant is a space for community: hospitality professionals, guests and suppliers will come together and celebrate food and drink in a respectful, friendly and caring manner. The menu focuses on a seasonal and localized approach to dishes of the Middle East and Israel’s immigrant cuisines, alongside a unique and forward-thinking beverage program.

To our loving guests,

Thank you so much for your support during this uncertain time. We are open for Lunch (11am - 2pm), Shuk (2pm - 5pm), and Dinner (5pm - 8/8:30pm)

We appreciate you. Be safe. Shalom Y'all.

Best,

Team Galit

