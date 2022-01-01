Go
5411 Empanadas

Argentina style gourmet empanadas

EMPANADAS

2850 N Clark St • $

Avg 4.7 (651 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken$3.29
Shredded chicken, red onions and cilantro in a sweet BBQ sauce.
Ham & Cheese$3.29
Smoked ham. mozzarella, shredded parmesan and oregano.
Mac & Cheese$3.29
Macaroni elbows, smoked gouda, white cheddar, asiago cheese, pimento and scallions.
Chicken Curry$3.29
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apples.
Spinach & Cheese$3.29
Spinach chopped and Sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Bacon, Dates & Goat Cheese$3.29
Crispy Applewood smoked bacon sweetened with thinly sliced dates and goat cheese.
Chimichurri 2oz$0.60
Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onion, tomatillos and garlic.
Beef$3.29
Ground beef, diced potatoes, sauted onions, scallions, green olives and hard-boil egg.
Sweet Corn$3.29
Whole kernel corn sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Malbec Beef$3.29
Shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2850 N Clark St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

