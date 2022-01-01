Go
5411 Empanadas

Argentina style gourmet empanadas

EMPANADAS

3715 N SOUTHPORT AVE • $

Avg 4.7 (1329 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon, Dates & Goat Cheese$3.29
Crispy Applewood smoked bacon sweetened with thinly sliced dates and goat cheese.
Ham & Cheese$3.29
Smoked ham, mozzarella, shredded parmesan and oregano.
Chimichurri 2oz$0.60
Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onion, tomatillos, and garlic.
Spinach & Cheese$3.29
Spinach chopped and sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy
house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.
BBQ Chicken$3.29
Shredded chicken, red onions and cilantro in a sweet BBQ sauce.
Sweet Corn$3.29
Whole kernel corn sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy
house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Bacon, Cheddar & Egg$3.29
Crispy smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs.
Malbec Beef$3.29
Shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary.
Beef$3.29
Ground beef, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions, green olives and hard-boiled eggs.
Mac & Cheese$3.29
Macaroni elbows, smoked gouda, white cheddar, asiago cheese,
pimento and scallion.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3715 N SOUTHPORT AVE

Chicago IL

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
